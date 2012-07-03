ASU hosts summer journalism institutes

Thirty-eight high school students learned digital and broadcast journalism skills last month at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

The students, many from under-represented communities, lived on campus and attended classes at the Cronkite School, part of ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus. Participants received full scholarships that covered housing, meals and training.

Twenty of the students participated in the Entravision Summer Digital Media Institute, in which they attended class sessions taught by journalism faculty on reporting, writing and multimedia journalism. Students also toured local media outlets and produced a news website.

In addition, eighteen students attended the Summer High School Broadcast Institute, in which they took classes in reporting, writing, videography and editing; met with broadcast professionals; visited local broadcast outlets; and wrote, anchored, produced and directed their own newscasts.

The Institutes are directed by Anita Luera, the Cronkite School’s director of high school journalism programs and past president of the Arizona Latino Media Association. Classes were taught by Luera and other Cronkite faculty and staff, including Associate Professor Craig Allen, Production Specialist Brian Snyder and Faculty Associate David Cornelius.

