AZHCC honors 40 under 40

Monica Castañeda of Maricopa Community Colleges is among the 2009 40 Hispanic Leaders Under 40 as selected by the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Univision Radio-Phoenix.

The 2009 40 Hispanic Leaders Under 40 will be honored Sept. 23 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa by the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Univision Radio-Phoenix. In its third year, the event recognizes individuals serving the community. The luncheon is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. The 2009 honorees:

Sgt. Jaime Acevedo, Arizona Air National Guard; Gabriel Aguilera, Quarles & Brady LLP; Robert Aguirre, Intel; Chris Alejandro, The Apollo Group; Luis Avila, ASU Center for Community Development and Civil Rights; Israel Barajas, Helios Foundation; Marisa Francesca Calderon, Hensley, Anheuser Busch Products; Ramiro Camarillo, Magellan Health Services; Monica Castañeda, Maricopa Community Colleges; Anielka Contreras, Anytown Arizona; Marivi Cuartin, State Farm; Genaro Delgadillo, Cox Communications; Deanna Dent, Entrepreneur; Mindy Elias, Boys & Girls Club of the East Valley; Martin Flores, DeVry University; David Garcia, ASU; Ramon Gonzalez Jr., RBG Construction; Victor Gonzalez, City of Douglas EDO; Alex Gracia, Bashas’/Food City; Leo Hernandez, Teleguia; Veronica Magallanes, Phoenix Youth at Risk; Abe Martinez III, McDonald’s; Stephen Monyer, JP Morgan Chase; Sandra Muñoz, Maricopa Integrated Health System; Sarah Ocampo-Schlesinger, Assn. for Supportive Child Care; Diana Olivas, Friendly House; Major Ruben Olivas, U.S. Air Force; Julie Orozco, Qwest; Ernesto Ortiz, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance; Maria Parra, Chicanos Por La Causa; Martin Quezada, Arizona State Court of Appeals; Cecilia Quiroz, Phoenix College; M. Denise Quiroz, ASU; Maria Luisa Ramos, ASU American Dream Academy; Christopher Romero, Romero’s Limousine; Raquel Teran, Maricopa Citizens for Safety & Accountability; Kapri Nichole Vargas, Arizona Federal Credit Union; Stephanie Vasquez, Fair Trade Café; Monica Vega, VEMA Corp.; and Juan Villa, Telemundo Arizona.

