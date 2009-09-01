AZHCC honors 40 under 40

The 2009 40 Hispanic Leaders Under 40 will be honored Sept. 23 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa by the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Univision Radio-Phoenix. In its third year, the event recognizes individuals serving the community. The luncheon is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. The 2009 honorees:

Sgt. Jaime Acevedo, Arizona Air National Guard; Gabriel Aguilera, Quarles & Brady LLP; Robert Aguirre, Intel; Chris Alejandro, The Apollo Group; Luis Avila, ASU Center for Community Development and Civil Rights; Israel Barajas, Helios Foundation; Marisa Francesca Calderon, Hensley, Anheuser Busch Products; Ramiro Camarillo, Magellan Health Services; Monica Castañeda, Maricopa Community Colleges; Anielka Contreras, Anytown Arizona; Marivi Cuartin, State Farm; Genaro Delgadillo, Cox Communications; Deanna Dent, Entrepreneur; Mindy Elias, Boys & Girls Club of the East Valley; Martin Flores, DeVry University; David Garcia, ASU; Ramon Gonzalez Jr., RBG Construction; Victor Gonzalez, City of Douglas EDO; Alex Gracia, Bashas’/Food City; Leo Hernandez, Teleguia; Veronica Magallanes, Phoenix Youth at Risk; Abe Martinez III, McDonald’s; Stephen Monyer, JP Morgan Chase; Sandra Muñoz, Maricopa Integrated Health System; Sarah Ocampo-Schlesinger, Assn. for Supportive Child Care; Diana Olivas, Friendly House; Major Ruben Olivas, U.S. Air Force; Julie Orozco, Qwest; Ernesto Ortiz, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance; Maria Parra, Chicanos Por La Causa; Martin Quezada, Arizona State Court of Appeals; Cecilia Quiroz, Phoenix College; M. Denise Quiroz, ASU; Maria Luisa Ramos, ASU American Dream Academy; Christopher Romero, Romero’s Limousine; Raquel Teran, Maricopa Citizens for Safety & Accountability; Kapri Nichole Vargas, Arizona Federal Credit Union; Stephanie Vasquez, Fair Trade Café; Monica Vega, VEMA Corp.; and Juan Villa, Telemundo Arizona.