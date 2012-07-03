The cost of getting educated

From the “tell me something I don’t already know” department, the federal government reports that the unemployment rate for college-educated workers is dropping, while the trend is going in the other direction for those with only a high school diploma.

The Bureau of Labor found that the unemployment rate for college graduates dropped to 3.9 percent in May, down from 4 percent a month earlier. Meanwhile, the jobless rate for high school graduates ticked up to 8.1. percent in May, up from 7.9 percent the previous month.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the message here. However, with the cost of getting a college education such a hot national topic of conversation, it is worth remembering that there is value in that college diploma.

The demand for college-educated graduates is highest in scientific and technical areas, such as engineering and information technology. But, employers are looking for people who can think critically, have a modicum of technical skills and who are dedicated, committed and engaged.

