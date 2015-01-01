Arts & Culture View all
Selena! Selena!
Stars Dance World Tour coming to Phoenix…
Flashlight Tours at DBG
Explore the Desert Botanical Garden after dark…
Ponche with a punch
Tequila!…
Ah … los tamales y las tortillas
Albert Monreal Quihuis releases new book…
Interpretations of womanhood
New show at ALAC…
Plastic unlimited
Eco-documentary explores the use of plastic in the modern world…
Música latina
MIM hosts Doc Severinsen, La Santa Cecilia, and Carla Morrison…
Insight into genius
Interactive exhibit offers a comprehensive look into Da Vinci's life and work…
The Undocumented airs on PBS
Independent Lens to premiere 22 films this season…
A language of movement
Julia Chacón, flamenco dancer…